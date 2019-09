David Beckham Shut Down A Fan Who Suggested He'd Gotten Botox

And it is a compliment: Beckham, who turned 42 in May, still retains the fresh, bright-eyed radiance of a rosy-cheeked 17-year-old milkmaid in the Swiss Alps. When you look that good, who cares whether your glow comes courtesy of superior genes and a diligent skin-care routine or a skilled dermatologist armed with a vial of Botox and a syringe? Cosmetic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of, but then again, the male ego has always been a fragile thing — even, apparently, when you once held the highly coveted title of Sexiest Man Alive