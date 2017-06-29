7 Out Of 10 People Want A Cosmetic Procedure — & That Number Is Rising

It’s hard to believe that in an era not too long ago it was taboo to receive — or even discuss — cosmetic enhancements. This week, The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery released findings from a consumer survey that prove what we’ve known all along: Everyone, or at least 70% of us, have at some time or another thought about getting a little work done.
"Cosmetic procedures continue to increase in popularity, much to the credit of technological advancements made for minimally- and non-invasive techniques," said ASDS President Thomas E. Rohrer, MD, . "Patients trust their dermatologists to offer advanced procedures and a variety of treatment options to help them look and feel their best."
The information was gathered in a blind online survey through the web-based Survata service. The survey garnered 7,322 responses.
The survey also reveals that many American’s have not only gotten over the social stigmas once associated with cosmetic procedures, they’ve also gotten over their fears of going under the knife. "Patients are confident in the expertise and training board-certified dermatologists offer for their skin health and beauty needs," Dr. Rohrer said. "ASDS members are the leading skin experts committed to providing leading-edge, quality care."
Among those surveyed the top four treatments being considered are:
58% Body sculpting
57 % Ultrasound, laser, light and radiofrequency treatments for smoothing wrinkles or tightening skin
53% Microdermabrasion
47% Laser hair removal
While these number may seem shockingly high, they’re not that surprising. In a 2016 study, from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), Americans spent an estimated $16 billion on cosmetic surgery and minimally invasive procedures last year.
This is a fairly significant increase over the $13 billion we spent in 2015.
