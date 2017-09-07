Sophia Bush Is Proof That Brunettes Can Pull Off L.A.'s Hottest Hair Trend, Too

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that going from blond to brunette is relatively simple. Reverse the process, however, and you'll be in the salon for five hours — with weekly touch-up appointments, too. That's why, if you have dark hair, following some of fall's coolest trends can be difficult. Luckily, if you've found yourself scrolling through Pinterest — or even our forecasts — with envy, Sophia Bush has a solution for you.
No, Bush won't be coloring your hair this season, but the actress and philanthropist did recently return from an Alaskan vacation — and arguing with Twitter trolls — ready for a 'do refresh. But besides her sun-kissed transformation looking natural as hell, her newest dye job is also every brunette's fix for L.A.'s hottest trend right now: "cream soda" hair.
Bush, a natural brunette, paid a visit to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri at Nine Zero One salon in California for a highlight touch-up that left her roots and tips lightly coated with a cool-toned blond. Instead of brassy pieces or full head of peroxide to lift the color, it looks like the finished product is our answer to this year's “golden cream" hype.
While stars like Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and Elizabeth Moss are slightly softening their warm blond hue to veer more vanilla, Bush is the quintessential example of how brunettes can adjust the newest fad to fit their natural style. At the heart of this trend is one goal: create an illuminated glow around the face. And we don't know about you, but we think Bush did exactly that — without spending a long ass time in the salon chair.
