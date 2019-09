Tormund Will Never Stop Vying For Brienne’s Heart

But the most exciting part of the entire season had to be the budding relationship between Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). Sure, Brienne might not be as into the idea as Tormund is — he told the Hound he's already thinking about having kids with her — but that doesn't seem to deter the Wildling from giving her his full attention whenever they're together, even if they're not actually filming.