Tormund Will Never Stop Vying For Brienne’s Heart

The seventh season of Game of Thrones was damn delightful. Fans were treated to battles between houses, the beginning of a brutal war between humans and the undead, a freaking zombie dragon, the confirmation of Jon Snow's true identity, a questionable love scene between Jon and Dany, Lady Olenna Tyrell's earth-shattering blow to Jamie Lannister before her death, and the Stark sisters forming a badass alliance.
But the most exciting part of the entire season had to be the budding relationship between Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). Sure, Brienne might not be as into the idea as Tormund is — he told the Hound he's already thinking about having kids with her — but that doesn't seem to deter the Wildling from giving her his full attention whenever they're together, even if they're not actually filming.
Advertisement
Vulture reports that during her Tuesday night appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Christie revealed that Hivju never turns off what she dubs his "terrifying" looks at her.
"It’s absolutely terrifying, I think," Christie said with a smile. "He is into me, and he likes to continue being in character even off set. So, we’ll be in an easy-up, which is just, of course, a dark tent with a gas heater burning away, and he will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me, masticating wildly at me, really kind of making love to that sandwich as he eyeballs me."
We imagine it looks something like this:
I'm gonna need my man to look at me the way Tormund looks at Brienne. pic.twitter.com/Mpjr13jWes— Texas (@texasgirltweets) September 6, 2017
Christie, who is a classically trained actress, said that she was in no way prepared for the intensity Hivju would bring to his character and that his looks sometimes crack her up while filming.
"No one told me that this was going to happen," she said. "In the script it simply said, 'Tormund gives Brienne a look.' I was not expecting the power, the magnitude of the sort of sexual tension to pour out of a man’s eyes and cover me."
Here's hoping season 8 makes Tormund and Brienne officially happen.
If I don't get to see Tormund and Brienne make monster babies I am gonna be mad!! Horrendous limbo #GoTS7Finale #GoT pic.twitter.com/5LYnORAFcZ— Anna Wilczek (@littlewolf85) August 28, 2017
Advertisement