The Game of Thrones cast are well-trained in the art of not revealing real spoilers in the show while still stringing us along with clever, possibly misleading, hints about their characters' developments. We'll take whatever we can get, though, when it comes to Gwendoline Christie talking about one of our favorite GoT ships, Brienne and Tormund.
"Everyone's very excited about that aren't they?"she asked rhetorically, speaking to Access Hollywood at the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere party on Wednesday night. "I think they could make a very, very good couple when you think about the fact that he isn't at all intimidated. He only is interested in Brienne for her prowess and how impressive she is as a woman."
If you've seen the looks Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) gives her, you know "interested" is kind of an understatement. Christie also seems to be underestimating the nature of the Wilding's admiration of her character. "He doesn't judge her on any attractiveness scale," she said. "And I think that could be rather interesting. Don't you?"
Attractiveness is in the eye of the beholder, m'lady!
In another Access Hollywood interview, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau speculated about what Jaime Lannister would have to say about #Briemund.
"I think he would be maybe a little disappointed but then he would go, it's probably better," Coster-Waldau said. "It's a better fit."
When Christie and the reporter both questioned why he'd be disappointed, he pretended to backtrack a little on any implication of jealousy. "Probably because I think he would go, 'Listen, Brienne of Tarth, you can do better than that."
"Really? Just that?" Christie teased. "You think it's just that, do you? And when you play your character, you think it's just that."
"I think that —" Coster-Waldau began, before Christie finished for him, "They do a great job in the edit."
Ha! This all proves just how good an onscreen love triangle would be between those three. We'd probably have to wait for a different show entirely, or you know, the fanfic boards.
