For beauty buffs, the most damaging kryptonite is a makeup vault. The massive haul of product has become so popular for its affordability and product range, which can include everything from travel sizes of best-selling shades to full-sized newbies. Urban Decay has its Naked vaults, Too Faced recently announced a Chocolate Vault, and now Nyx is dropping three lipstick vaults so big, your collection will never look the same again.
Last year, the drugstore brand dropped its second annual vault of mini liquid lipsticks and, naturally, it sold out before we could hit "add to cart." It was reasonable in size and even more so in price. But this time around, the offerings are bigger (times 3) and better than ever.
Advertisement
Here's what we know so far: The Lingerie Vault ($65) will feature 30 matte nude formulas with enough options you could give away two of each to your best friends; the Liquid Suede Vault ($65) will offer six more shades than last year — 30 in total — at a slightly increased price tag; and, last but not least, the Soft Matte Lip Cream Vault II ($65) features 36 creamy matte formulas along with 12 brand-new pigments that are sure to set Instagram on fire.
It's a lot to handle, we know. But it is #SelfCareSeptember after all, and if there's any time to treat yourself, it's now. If you can't decide between all three, just remember that normally each tube would set you back around $7 — and purchasing 36 in bulk would put you well over $250. So, if anyone tries to stop you from a shop-til-you-drop-to-the-tile-floor-of-Walgreens, show 'em the math and go straight to the drugstore.
As of today, only the Liquid Suede Cream Vault is available online, but keep checking later this month for the remaining two to drop.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement