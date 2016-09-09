Everything You Need To Know About The Nyx Lipstick Vault

Update: Nyx just confirmed to Refinery29 that the vault will cost $50 — even better than we anticipated! — and will be released September 13 at NyxCosmetics.com (October 15 in stores), and October 9 at Ulta.com (October 23 in stores). Each of the tubes contains 1.6ml of rich, pigmented goodness. And the brand even hinted at more vaults to come. "You'll have to tune in to our Snapchat and Instagram Stories at @nyxcosmetics to find out," teased Sarah El-Annan, AVP of integrated marketing and PR. You bet we will.
This story was originally published on September 8, 2016.
Advertisement
Nyx will forever have our hearts for pumping out on-trend, high-performance makeup at broke-AF prices. But our love for the brand just got even deeper — like, ride-or-die deep — thanks to its creation of the soon-to-be released Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick Vault, which contains all 24 shades of its velvety-soft, matte lipsticks, packaged in a sleek, black box.
The collection, which was announced on Instagram Stories today, features one hell of a color range, from candy-colored pinks and purples to deep, vampy hues — all in miniature sizes. Because the brand's last vault was $65 (and because the full-size Liquid Suede Cream Lipsticks only cost $7), we can rest assured that the total price will be a welcome departure from most mainstream lipstick vaults — which can run upwards of $200.
Considering Nyx’s last vault sold out in less than 48 hours, it’s best to get your trigger finger ready to click as soon as the collection drops. That date is still TBD. (We've reached out for more information and will update this post when it becomes available.) But the brand won’t leave us hanging for long. In addition to dropping the gorgeous collection soon, it promised to swatch every single shade in the set tomorrow — just to psych us up that much more.
Advertisement