LOOK WHAT WE HAVE HERE! 😱 You asked for it, you got it! 💜 The Everlasting Obsession clutch {$240} will be available at Sephora.com on September 20th! Inside this 13.5 inch Everlasting Clutch, you'll find: •13 FULL SIZE all time favorite shades •TWO NEW FULL SIZE shades! 😱 {Devils and Lovecraft} This will only be available online {and yes, it's limited edition!} Tag a lipstick addict! 💄😱 #katvondbeauty #everlastingliquidlipstick #vegan #crueltyfreebeauty #markyourcalendars #sephora
Remember when Kat Von D Beauty teased the upcoming release of some very covetable makeup vaults? Okay, we don’t blame you for thinking, “which ones were those again?” There have been a slew of previews from the brand this summer — collabs with Too Faced, a triangular “Alchemist” palette, new vegan formulations, and more.
But getting a glimpse of the inside of the vaults was still at the top of our list — and now that they've finally been revealed, they're giving us all the kid-in-a-candy-shop feels. Von D Beauty debuted the clutch on Instagram, which packs 15 full-sized shades of the brand’s beloved Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks. There are 13 shades are from the original collection (including cult favorites, like A-Go-Go, a bright orange-red; Bauhau5, a dark raspberry; and Beloved, a coral shade). And two colors are brand new: Devils and Lovecraft. The brand was kind enough to swatch all the shades here, in another social leak, of course.
Our personal favorite feature? The vault has a unique pop-up display that allows you to show off all your liquid lipsticks with pride — and, even better, save your manicure from clawing them out of the plastic casing. (Been there, done that.)
The limited edition collection will be available online only at Sephora.com starting September 20. Sure, $240 may seem a little steep for a lip-color purchase, but the cost actually delivers a $4-per-tube savings, which is just the kind of math we lipstick-lovers need to hear. And, just imagine the ahh-factor when opening this clutch for a friend who asks to borrow a little lip color. You can't really put a price on that.
