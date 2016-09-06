Our personal favorite feature? The vault has a unique pop-up display that allows you to show off all your liquid lipsticks with pride — and, even better, save your manicure from clawing them out of the plastic casing. (Been there, done that.)



The limited edition collection will be available online only at Sephora.com starting September 20. Sure, $240 may seem a little steep for a lip-color purchase, but the cost actually delivers a $4-per-tube savings, which is just the kind of math we lipstick-lovers need to hear. And, just imagine the ahh-factor when opening this clutch for a friend who asks to borrow a little lip color. You can't really put a price on that.