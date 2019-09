Remember when Kat Von D Beauty teased the upcoming release of some very covetable makeup vaults ? Okay, we don’t blame you for thinking, “which ones were those again?” There have been a slew of previews from the brand this summer — collabs with Too Faced , a triangular “Alchemist” palette new vegan formulations , and more.But getting a glimpse of the inside of the vaults was still at the top of our list — and now that they've finally been revealed, they're giving us all the kid-in-a-candy-shop feels. Von D Beauty debuted the clutch on Instagram , which packs 15 full-sized shades of the brand’s beloved Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks. There are 13 shades are from the original collection (including cult favorites, like A-Go-Go, a bright orange-red; Bauhau5, a dark raspberry; and Beloved, a coral shade). And two colors are brand new: Devils and Lovecraft. The brand was kind enough to swatch all the shades here , in another social leak, of course.