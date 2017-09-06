Why This Gossip Girl Star's Lost Dog Went Viral

Spotted, running down Santa Monica Boulevard: a shaggy little brown and black dog with no collar. That's what Emily Black Favreau encountered in West Hollywood yesterday, and unlike Gossip Girl, she did the kind thing by taking the dog in and tried using social media for a good cause, tracking down the dog's owner.
Favreau tweeted a photo of the lost pup, and wrote, "Found dog! He's safe and sound at our office now but found running down Santa Monica Blvd in WeHo near Hugo's." She quickly followed up with another tweet that read, "He appears to be mid-bath. No collar and a little damp. Very friendly and well behaved. Taking him to @VCAPetHealth to see if he's chipped."
Found dog! He's safe and sound at our office now but found running down Santa Monica Blvd in WeHo near Hugo's. @WehoDaily pic.twitter.com/9d1ossVhGX— Emily Black Favreau (@ebfavs) September 5, 2017
He appears to be mid-bath. No collar and a little damp. Very friendly and well behaved. Taking him to @VCAPetHealth to see if he's chipped.— Emily Black Favreau (@ebfavs) September 5, 2017
Of all the lost dog stories, we're so glad this particular one was documented on Twitter because it ended with a twist almost as big as Dan Humphrey being Gossip Girl all along. It turns out the dog, whose given name is Shiner, belongs to Chace Crawford, the actor known for his role as Nate Archibald on, you guessed it, Gossip Girl.
After discovering that the dog belonged to Crawford, Shiner's rescuer tweeted again to let her followers know what had happened. She posted another photo and explained, "You guys! Happy ending! Shiner has been reunited with his dad, @chacecrawford! Gotta love West Hollywood."
You guys! Happy ending! Shiner has been reunited with his dad, @chacecrawford! Gotta love West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/u3Th4ZIcD5— Emily Black Favreau (@ebfavs) September 5, 2017
After Emily Black Favreau shared a photo of herself and her friend with Chace Crawford and Shiner the dog, Twitter went wild. Since being posted yesterday, the photo has received almost 2,000 likes. That doesn't come as any real surprise. The fact that we're still talking about Gossip Girl 10 years after it first aired just proves that everybody loves a story with epic twists, lots of drama, and an adorable bad boy we can't help but root for. This Twitter moment had all three, and its bad boy was even more of a dog than Chuck Bass.
