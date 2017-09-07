When Emma Roberts was 5 years old, she made a wish list. At the very top, she wrote: "to own all the books in the world." So it should come as no surprise that, when she isn't vying for Supreme witch status on American Horror Story, or lording it over the other Chanels in Scream Queens (RIP), you can usually find her curled up with a book.
In fact, Roberts owns so many books that, in 2017, she teamed up with her best friend, writer/producer Karah Preiss, to launch Belletrist, an online platform dedicated to celebrating and discussing great reads.
Both Roberts and Preiss believe that storytelling is vital to the human experience, and as such, there are a ton of ways to engage in this virtual book club. If you're a word person, you can subscribe to Belle Letter, a newsletter highlighting Roberts' and Preiss' picks of the month (the launch edition included an exclusive interview with Joan Didion); if library porn is more your thing, check out their Instagram feed — you won't be sorry.
But if you're looking for something a little more inventive, we've got good news. Roberts and Belletrist are collaborating with Refinery29 as part of our annual 29Rooms interactive funhouse of style, culture, and technology. Their room, called Tales We Tell, encourages readers, authors and storytellers of all kinds to contribute their own line, declaration or observation to create a communal literary masterpiece.
To get you in the mood, we asked Roberts to share some of her and Preiss' favorite book recommendations, in her own words. Happy reading!
29Rooms is Refinery29's funhouse of style, culture, and technology. Find out more about this year's event here.
