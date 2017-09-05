Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Continue To Take New York By Storm

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd — aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — are cute as hell, and they want everyone to know it. The couple has been spotted living their best life all over NYC. We're so here for photos of the happy couple, especially since Gomez was recently on bed rest and attending to her mental health.
According to Us Weekly, they dined at Carbone, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. The pair even stopped to play with puppies at a pet shop in the West Village. PUPPIES! Marie Claire has the adorable images of the "Fetish" singer cradling a tiny Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in a play cage. Yes, our hearts are melting everywhere. No word on if they brought the pup home, though we're rooting for them to adopt a dog from an animal shelter.
She even posted a #rare couple's photo on Instagram, something she's done only two other times since they began dating in January 2017. It looks like a snap from their Italian dinner at Carbone, which suddenly has us thinking about spaghetti bolognese for lunch.
Selena and Abel are in NYC for her role in the new as-yet untitled Woody Allen film. There's no further details about the project, but she will be starring alongside Elle Fanning. Woody Allen has also tapped fellow musicians Miley Cyrus and Justin Timberlake for his upcoming movies.
We're also hoping that they're hanging out in the city for a collaborative project. The Weeknd is no stranger to music collabs — his most recent was a duet with Lana del Rey for her song "Lust For Life." We'd love to hear the couple sing a duet together, especially if it is about puppies.
