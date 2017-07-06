The Reason This Puppy Was Abandoned In An Airport Will Break Your Heart

It takes a tremendous amount of strength and courage for anyone to leave an abusive relationship. And pet owners often face a painfully difficult roadblock when leaving an abusive partner since most shelters can't accommodate their four-legged friends.
A Chihuahua puppy found abandoned at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is bringing attention to this heartbreaking issue. Chewy, a three-month-old puppy, was found in one of the airport's bathrooms this weekend. A handwritten note explained why Chewy's owner was forced to leave the pup behind:
“Hi! I’m Chewy! My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford me to get on the flight,” the letter read. “She didn’t want to leave me with all her heart, but she has no other option. My ex-boyfriend kicked my dog when we were fighting and he has a big knot on his head. He probably needs a vet. I love Chewy sooo much – please love and take care of him.”
Advertisement
Chewy is currently safe and sound at Connor and Millie's Dog Rescue in Las Vegas. The pup has garnered a whole lot of attention, and people are lining up to adopt him. Connor and Millie's is keeping everyone updated and has used Chewy's story to raise awareness about other dogs who are in the very same plight.
“There has been tremendous interest in little Chewy!!! We are compiling all the interest forms and will be going through them all. CMDR would like to say thank you for all the offers of a loving home,” the rescue wrote in a recent post. “However, there is but 1 Chewy and he can go but to 1 home. Please consider the hundreds if not thousands of ‘Chewys’ loaded with love that are desperately seeking homes in shelters which are at max capacity, rescues are full!”
Another Nevada organization, Noah's Animal House, has also spoken out in the days since Chewy's story went viral. Founded by Staci Columbo Alonso, Noah's Animal House is located on the grounds of the state's largest women and children's shelter and it offers full service boarding for the pets of domestic violence victims.
“The animal is equally a member [of] the family as anyone else and it’s vital that when you’re leaving a domestic violence situation that your pet can come with you,” Lori Nelson, a spokesperson for Noah’s Animal Rescue, told NEWS3LV.
Advertisement