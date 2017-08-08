Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake, and Selena Gomez. What do all these A-Listers singers have in common? They all have or will star in a Woody Allen production. The news of the controversial director's latest film was just announced, and Gomez's name is attached.
Gomez will star in the untitled mystery project, which will be released with Amazon Production, The Hollywood Reporter confirms, along with Sofia Coppola protégé Elle Fanning, and soon-to-be household name, Timotée Chalamet, of the highly-anticipated Call Me By Your Name. With little details confirmed, there isn't much more to predict about the film, except that this is definitely the most high profile project that Gomez's been attached to (with the exception of the notoriety of 13 Reasons Why, which she executive produced).
Advertisement
In addition to this future film, Allen has another movie on the horizon, debuting the final night of New York Film Festival on October 15. Wonder Wheel stars Timberlake as a lifeguard on Coney Island in the 1950s and follows Allen's typical narrative of a young woman entering a volatile situation and propelling all the action and drama around her (quirky) presence. This time it's Juno Temple who arrives home to visit her parents, played by Jim Belushi and Kate Winslet. I can only assume Timberlake will then enter as a problematic love interest. Variety is already calling it an Oscar contender. As for Cyrus, she previously was the young lead in his limited series Six Scenes in Crisis last year, who shows up at the home of an older couple and shakes things up.
Those are three big names in music, all making the cross-over to star in an Allen film. My conclusion? He 100% listens to the Top 40 radio playlist on repeat.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement