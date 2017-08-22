Selena Gomez Discussed What It Was Like To Be On Bed Rest

After taking time off to focus on her health last year, Selena Gomez's gradual return to the spotlight has been coupled with thoughtful discussions about mental health.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Gomez moderated a Q&A over the weekend for Robert Pattinson's new movie, Good Time, during which she opened up about her own struggles.
During the conversation with the film's director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, Gomez explained that she was moderating the Q&A because she had come to know the two of them after watching one of their previous movies while on bed rest.
"A little while ago I was actually on bed rest, and it’s probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What or the best time, depending on your mental state," she said, according to ET. "I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys and kind of forced them to become my friend a little bit."
Last year, the singer entered rehab after announcing that she would be taking a break from performing to deal with her anxiety and depression.
During the Q&A, Gomez also discussed the mental health exercises she did, and how they helped her to stay on track.
"For me, personally, I really liked the mental aspect of it, because I’ve done a lot of those exercises that you put in [the movie]," she said. "So, the beginning of the movie stuck with me because I actually… I’m very open, it’s not really a secret, but I, for sure, have talked about that, and I’ve done a lot of those exercises."
Earlier this year, Gomez opened up about therapy, telling InStyle magazine, "I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place."
Given just how infrequently we talk about therapy even today, it's admirable to see Gomez discuss her mental health so openly.
"You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls," she previously told Vogue of her experience in rehab. "Real people who couldn't give two shits about who I was, who were fighting for their lives. It was one of the hardest things I've done, but it was the best thing I've done."
