Sometimes you get into a zone where everything you touch turns to creative gold. Those of us who are genius internet writers experience this every time we sit in front of our laptop screens. Okay fine, most of the time. Sometimes. Whatever, Lana del Rey is currently experiencing this during the rollout for her newest album, Lust for Life.
Her first single from the album, "Love," was a legitimate romantic banger, the kind of song you play when you're driving away from setting your ex's barn on fire. Del Rey's album teaser struck just the right tone between Old Hollywood glamour and outright spookiness. Hell, even the song she wrote and recorded on the drive back from Coachella was kind of great.
That hot streak continues with the titular track from her album. "Lust for Life" sees del Rey reunited with musical kindred spirit the Weeknd. The track hits all the marks that the pair have set out for themselves: Drugs, sex, death, and a dash of celebrity. All of it delivered in a shimmery falsetto over a patient backbeat. In other words: If you like these two, you're going to love this song.
"My boyfriend's back," Lana sings. "And he's cooler than ever."
Damn right.
She announced the track in typical Lana fashion.
Hey! So Starboy and I have a new song out, in fact it's the title track of the record –https://t.co/3X7Zssmgwthttps://t.co/qSf6a8tzGc pic.twitter.com/jzSxlZwB72— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) April 19, 2017
Listen and watch the lyric video below.
