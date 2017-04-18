Lana Del Rey Wrote This Song While Driving Home From Coachella

Lana Del Rey might not have performed at Coachella, but she still found a way to get us some new music. The Lust for Life singer stopped in a sequoia grove while driving back to Los Angeles from the desert. While she was there, she gave us a preview of a song that she had written on the journey.
The song is classic Lana. All plaintive love, pleas for more time, and the sad realization that all one's burning desires will end in a heap of ashes. The backdrop of a misty stand of trees is enough to make the moment nearly magical. But apparently there's more at play.
Lana made a lengthy post about the song in the caption to the video in which she previewed it.
"I'm not gonna lie- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount," Lana wrote on Instagram. "I find It's a tightrope between being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated. On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run. Hope everyone has a nice day, with love from California."
Watch the video below.
