Yara Shahidi Is All Of Us When She Met This Particular Celebrity

Black-ish starlet Yara Shahidi has built her own fame from the ground up and now rubs shoulders with celebrities at places like the Emmys and the VMAs. Still, that doesn't mean she doesn't get flustered when meeting her favorite celebrities.
The 17-year-old actress told People about the most recent time she was starstruck and had no trouble relaying the hilarious details. She attended FYF, a music festival in Los Angeles that you might know because Frank Ocean serenaded Brad Pitt on stage this year. At that very concert, Shahidi got to meet Frank Ocean and rapper Tyler The Creator.
Advertisement
"I am a music junkie and I just love what their music represents and what they're doing for young artists," she explained on People's One Last Thing, which you can watch below.
You'd expect a star like Shahidi to immediately charm the men so that by the end of the night they'd all be kicking it like they were old friends. But that's not quite what happened.
"I think I literally said three words," Shahidi said before whimpering, "'Hi. I'm a fan.' That was about the extent of it."
She won't be getting invites to hang out with Frank Ocean or Tyler The Creator anytime soon. Fans of hers can, at least, relax if they ever meet Yara Shahidi out in public. She totally understands being starstruck. Maybe you'll catch her out and about when she attends Harvard University (same school as Malia Obama) in the Fall of 2018. Shahidi deferred her acceptance to the Ivy League school so that she can shoot her own television show.
Shahidi will be hanging out with singers Chloe and Halle, when they all star in the Black-ish spin-off, Grown-ish.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement