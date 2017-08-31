No one said being a showstopper was easy.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lady Gaga admitted that her Joanne tour was full of crazy intricacies that helped deliver a sensational performance to her legions of little monsters.
The American Horror Story alum scored a Golden Globe for her work in season 5's Hotel but is totally focused on music these days: specifically on taking her fifth studio album on tour. However, while Gaga is one of the most surprising artists in the business — her new album completely departed from the avant garde pop star routine she's so famous for — her new show doesn't have room for change-ups. It's just too complicated to throw new things in the mix, Gaga revealed to EW.
"This show’s actually extremely complex and complicated, and the stage is coded with a computer," revealed the "Born This Way" singer. "It’s intense and the cues all have to be met at a particular time. It’s high stress and tense backstage to make sure everything happens at the exact moment it’s supposed to."
She added:
"The setlist might change a little bit, but mostly you’re coming to see a piece that we’ve created for you," Gaga told EW. "It’s two hours and fifteen minutes we’ve thought about very closely. It’s from our heart, and it’s from a band, dancers, artists, and everyone we’ve worked with in the 10 years we have behind us together."
That's not to say that seeing Gaga's show won't be filled with surprises along the way. (This is the woman who descended into the stadium during the Super Bowl halftime show via harness.) Just know that if you're lucky enough to see her show more than once, you may be able to predict which song she'll twirl into next. And, honestly, that may just prepare you better to sing along.
