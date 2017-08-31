Former Vogue Editor Has Fashion Mansplained To Her

On the subject of stilettos, Humphrys said "women feel they have to wear very high heels and they must be excruciating," Shulman politely highlighted the years-long dominance of flat shoes in fashion. "I do not agree with that at all, women do not have to wear high heels," she said. "Wearing a heel gives you a completely different feel about your body. In my case it makes me feel in control rather than slopping around in a pair of slippers."