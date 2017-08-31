Former Vogue Editor Has Fashion Mansplained To Her

Why do @BBCr4today bother getting an expert when John Humphrys apparently knows everything there it to know about fashion #Mansplaining— Veronica Kelsey (@VeronicaKelsey) August 31, 2017
John Humphrys on the Today Show mansplaining how teenage girls are influenced by fashion right now - so off base it hurts. #r4today— Emily Burt (@EmilyPBurt) August 31, 2017
How dare the ex editor of Vogue come on #r4today and constantly contradict renowned fashion expert John Humphrys.— Gary Pepworth (@garypepworth) August 31, 2017
I think John Humphrys is drastically under-informed for this interview on fashion, gender, and style. #r4today— Emma Ritch (@EmmaRitch) August 31, 2017
Humphrys doing an interview on women, fashion and body image is an excruciating listen. He's not exploring but declaiming. #r4today— Clive Mitchell (@clivemitchell1) August 31, 2017
#r4today Might as well let Humphrys pontificate on fashion - he knows as much about it as anything else. Utterly out of his depth - always!— Darren bailey (@crowebroke) August 31, 2017