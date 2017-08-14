Last week, Shulman posted a mirror selfie of herself in a Boden bikini on Instagram, alongside the caption "Time for the boat trip." Little did she know that it would spark a conversation in the comments section about ageism and female empowerment (Shulman is 59-years old). Hailing Shulman as a “hero," users have utilized the image as the basis for posting words of encouragement (@lucky_knight wrote: “Yes! Good for you! The realer Instagram gets, the better. Keep on wearing it, you look great”) and to share their own stories ("I had to convince myself that it was my right to wear shorts in the midst of a heathwave where I live, at my 60, not being in bad shape for my age. You are brave!).