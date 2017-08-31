Story from News

Former Vogue Editor Has Fashion Mansplained To Her

Natalie Gil
Photo: Courtesy of British Vogue
Alexandra Shulman, the former editor of British Vogue who was at the helm for 25 years, was on the receiving end of some cringeworthy comments about women's fashion from a BBC Radio 4 presenter this morning. Angry listeners accused John Humphrys, who was interviewing Shulman on the Today Programme, of "mansplaining" the industry to her and being "out of his depth".
The veteran presenter, who has come under fire numerous times for his combative interview style, was talking to Shulman about body image and the future of women's fashion and ended up making numerous misguided remarks in the process. He claimed there weren't many "reasonably cosy or comfortably shaped" bodies on the cover of Vogue (whatever that means) and blamed the magazine and fashion industry for promoting stick-thinness and "excruciating stilettos".
On body image, Humphrys said: "60 years ago, the hourglass figure was desirable, now you want to be skinny as a rake." Shulman's response was as shrewd and well-informed as you might expect. She explained to him the industry's increasing embrace of women who are "not that skinny" and pointed out the most obvious examples.
"No, not sure that's entirely true actually...Rihanna, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, they're not that skinny," she said. "Skinny is not necessarily what people want to be now. There has been a change in the last decade about that."
On the subject of stilettos, Humphrys said "women feel they have to wear very high heels and they must be excruciating," which, while this is of course often true, is no longer as true as it once was. Shulman politely highlighted the years-long dominance of flat shoes in fashion.
"I do not agree with that at all, women do not have to wear high heels...wearing a heel gives you a completely different feel about your body...in my case it makes me feel in control rather than slopping around in a pair of slippers," she said.
Many listeners took to Twitter to express their annoyance at hearing a doyenne of fashion having to respond to Humphrys' "off base" views.
Others criticised him for being misinformed.
Humphrys did, however make the valid point that the range of women featured on Vogue's cover during her tenure could have been more diverse. "We don't see reasonably cosy or comfortably shaped women" on the cover, he said, although his awkward phrasing left a lot to be desired.
"I don't know that that's necessarily true, we had a mixture... under my editorship we had quite a range," she responded, citing Adele and, confusingly, the Duchess of Cambridge as examples.
Shulman was also quizzed about her recent Instagram bikini selfie, which went viral and sparked a conversation about ageism and body image. She said she was "naive" to have posted it without realising the furore it would cause, adding: "It never entered my head that the fact I was wearing a bikini was going to be remarkable."
