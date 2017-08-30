On the same topic of anal sex, Tinsley also ends up apologizing. But it’s not over her decision to talk about sex publicly and happily. Instead, she’s sorry she didn’t get someone else’s consent to talk about his sex life in front of millions of people. Of course, that person is Tinsley’s "Family"-hailing ex, Topper, with whom she had the much-discussed backdoor sex. During the Vermont truth or dare conversation, Tinsley said, "My husband’s [penis] was like huge," and went on to confirm she "cried" during anal sex. It’s not surprising she should have checked beforehand if Topper would be okay with the whole world knowing what he’s packing in his boxers. While everyone defends Tinsley "open" conversation, she says, "I apologize to my ex, former, husband. That was something that was private that I should never have shared." It’s a deeply human and relatable moment for the Upper Eastsider.