Kanye West Countersued By Insurance Company Regarding Canceled Saint Pablo Tour

Syndicates of the insurance company Lloyd's of London filed a countersuit against Kanye West, who initially filed a $10 million lawsuit for damages concerning the cancellation of his Life of Pablo tour in 2016, according to court documents obtained by People. The countersuit claims that the insurance company is not liable for losses West suffered due to the tour's cancellation because there are "substantial irregularities in Mr. West's medical history."
In November 2016, West shuttered his Saint Pablo tour following weeks of erratic behavior. Days before he announced the cancellation, West made headlines for a 30-minute performance during which he mostly ranted about Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and the VMAs. Various reports claimed that West cancelled the tour out of "exhaustion."
News that West had filed a suit against Lloyd's of London broke in early August. West's suit claims the company was stalling on payments related to the cancelled tour. By giving up the tour, West relinquished a fair amount of money — tours are how most musicians make money these days, especially high-profile acts like West. According to the initial complaint filed by Very Good Touring, Inc, which handled the tour, the company filed a claim just two days after West was admitted to the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital. VGT also stated it went to great lengths to insure the tour. The statement alleges that Lloyd's of London is using proof that there was marijuana in Kanye West's system to stall on the payments owed to VGT.
The statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, adds, "Nor have [Lloyd's of London] provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye's use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid by Very Good."
It continues, "The stalling is emblematic of a broader modus operandi of the insurers of never-ending post-claim underwriting where the insurers hunt for some contrived excuse not to pay." (Refinery29 reached out to representation for West regarding this lawsuit. West's team did not immediately reply.)
In the court documents regarding the countersuit, Lloyd's of London — the "underwriters" — insists that VGT obscured details regarding West's health during the investigation of the claim.
"Underwriters' investigation indicates substantial irregularities in Mr. West's medical history," the documents read. "Throughout Underwriters' investigation, VGT and its legal, medical and other agents and representatives have delayed, hindered, stalled, and or refused to provide information both relevant and necessary for Underwriters to complete their investigation of the claim."
Representation for Lloyd's of London did not immediately reply to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this post if and when we have obtained a statement.
