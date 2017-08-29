Justin Bieber Is Dropping More Merch Despite Ending His Tour

Last July, Beliebers were faced with the harrowing news that Justin Bieber was canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour. Though the singer apologized to fans for the unexpected announcement, it looks like they still have a chance to snag a piece of Purpose. Teen Vogue reports that Bieber's tour merch will still be available at H&M, so ticket holders can use their refunds to snag some sweet gear.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second collection of Purpose merch will hit H&M stores (and the Swedish superstore's website) on September 7 and be priced in the very budget-friendly range of $17.99 to $59.99. The smaller collection is a far cry from the first wave of Purpose-related gear, but seeing as how the tour itself was canceled, it's likely that this second drop was planned long before Bieber's decision to end his stadium shows.
Beliebers can shop Vans-inspired checkerboard sweatshirts, motocross-graphic hoodies, and a T-shirt with Bieber's dreadlocked visage, along with a coach's jacket and cozy-looking sweats. Intentional or not, it's the perfect stuff to wear while riding bikes, which was one of the things Bieber said he'd be doing during his time off from touring.
While this collection will be exclusive to H&M, Bieber's first foray into offering up his goods to the masses had shoppers flocking to an array of different stores. Budget-friendly buys were available at Forever21. There were options at Barneys New York. Urban Outfitters had a few key pieces, too. Of course, the stuff was also available at the actual shows, but the distribution strategy let fans without tickets get in on the action, too.
Expect this collection to sell out quick. H&M's known for its epic collabs and ensuing frenzies. This one, which is playing on the merch and motocross trends simultaneously, is sure to follow suit.
