People reports that the longtime loves and MMA fighters have officially tied the knot in an enviable Hawaiian ceremony.
Rousey confirmed her engagement to Browne back in April, with a goofy Instagram pic. Not so goofy? How the engagement reportedly went down.
According to Rousey's interview with Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the special moment between the athletes took place beneath a waterfall in New Zealand.
Browne took to Instagram to share a sweet photo from their big day, along with an ultra-cute caption celebrating his awesome wife:
Advertisement
"What an amazing day!!," wrote the the Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor. "She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017"
"Congrats man! Best woman out there," wrote one fan in the comments section of the post.
"Awesome. You both won your greatest championship," another penned.
"You both look so happy and so in love," added another fan. "Congratulations!!!"
Hairstylist and friend Abraham Esparza shared a slideshow of him and Rousey on the big day, along with a sweet caption.
"Just want to thank you @rondarousey for letting me be part of such a special day. It was a beautiful ceremony and very touching. Proud to call you a good friend of mine!"
Just want to thank you @rondarousey for letting me be part of such a special day. It was a beautiful ceremony and very touching. Proud to call you a good friend of mine! Makeup by @heeezooo Styling by @alejandroperazastyle Hair by me! @oribe @ghdhair @ghd_northamerica @ysparkusa #rondarousey #wedding #rontourage #hawaii #browdy #beautiful
So far, Rousey hasn't shared any photos from her wedding — but she has celebrated her now-husband on Instagram. Back in July, Rousey shared a photo of a sweet present that Browne had gifted her: baby chickens.
My #mcm @travisbrownemma surprised me with baby chickens!! Two silkies and two dominiques!! Pic by @layziethesavage," wrote the Entourage actress.
Three days after that post, however, Browne one-upped his now-wife with his own "Woman Crush Wednesday" pic, writing for the caption:
"#womancrusheveryfuckingday."
I'm not crying, you're crying.
Advertisement