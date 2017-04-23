Ronda Rousey Confirmed Her Engagement With The Best Instagram

"Am I good girlfriend? Am I a perfect mom? Am I the best athlete? Am I wearing white after Labor Day? Am I dressed in the right brands? Am I dieting right? Am I manicured, blown-out, and tanned? These little constant quests for perfection start pecking away at our attention. Perfect never leaves room for improvement. And perfect never lets us focus on what's really out there for us to achieve. When we worry about perfection, our bigger goals are sacrificed. We can't look up, work hard, and kick ass. But having the confidence to ignore the perfection around us can be difficult."