Ronda Rousey Confirmed Her Engagement With The Best Instagram

Ronda Rousey has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend of two years, UFC fighter Travis Browne. She made the announcement on Saturday with a photo on Instagram that is very on brand — and gives us some insight into their relationship. While most people's engagement announcement photos include a shot of the ring sparkling in the soft glow of their love or the happy couple embracing at sunset, the Olympic medalist took a decidedly more comedic approach to sharing the news. Though rumors of their engagement have been circulating since the end of last week, her recent Instagram post finally confirms the news.
According to a TMZ report, the two got engaged under a waterfall in New Zealand last week. "It felt like the right place to do it," Browne shared with TMZ when asked how he decided where to propose.
Browne, a mixed martial artist, first confirmed their relationship in October 2015 during an interview on the talk show The MMA Hour saying, "She's my woman, and I am her man."
In her usual "kicking ass and taking names" style, as a lover AND fighter Rousey has had quite the year. The mixed martial arts expert recently signed on to be Pantene's spokesperson for its Strong Is Beautiful campaign.
The athlete also penned an essay for Refinery29, sharing her thoughts on the struggles of attempting to be "perfect." She wrote:
"Am I good girlfriend? Am I a perfect mom? Am I the best athlete? Am I wearing white after Labor Day? Am I dressed in the right brands? Am I dieting right? Am I manicured, blown-out, and tanned? These little constant quests for perfection start pecking away at our attention. Perfect never leaves room for improvement. And perfect never lets us focus on what's really out there for us to achieve. When we worry about perfection, our bigger goals are sacrificed. We can't look up, work hard, and kick ass. But having the confidence to ignore the perfection around us can be difficult."
They have not announced a date yet, but Rousey is reportedly keeping an "open mind" with the hopes that it will be sooner rather than later.
