Still, no matter how basic the classic gag might be, or how many times you’ve seen it done at birthday parties and bar mitzvahs, you’d have to be a robot (or a magician of superior teaching) not to feel at least a pang of wonderment that you should be so deceived right before your eyes. Lipstick Queen has managed to take that feeling and capture it in a blush, and the result is magical in its own right.