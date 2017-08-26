To the unsuspecting onlooker, the Black Lace Rabbit Blush looks just like a pot of black pigment flecked with golden shimmer throughout. But the most unexpected thing about this so-called black blush isn’t that it’s a black blush — it’s that once the gel-like formula hits your skin, it turns to a supremely flattering berry pink. Nothing is exactly as it seems, and while the blush certainly appears black, it’s actually a deep, rich aubergine that goes on sheer for a light flush or builds up to a true pop of color. (It’s easy to overdo it, so don’t.)