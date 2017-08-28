Pharrell Williams Totally Aced His New Tennis Collection For Adidas

Pharrell Williams is making it hard to believe that there's anything he can't do. The award-winning artist and producer may be best known for his coaching on The Voice and hits like "Happy" and "Get Lucky," but he's also made a name for himself in the fashion industry, collaborating with major labels like Chanel and Lois Vuitton.
Recently, Williams teamed up with Adidas Originals for what might be his best and most exciting collab yet, and its release comes at the perfect time for the highly anticipated 2017 U.S. Open. According to The Cut, Adidas enlisted Williams to create a line of '70s-inspired tennis clothing that will remind fans of champions like John McEnroe and Björn Borg.
.@adidastennis Collection by @Pharrell Williams features performance tennis shoes made for true players. Arriving August 31st. pic.twitter.com/PXDv6vIJUP— adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) August 14, 2017
The line is fun and preppy and includes sporty skirts, polos, sports bras, jackets, dresses, tanks, shoes, and accessories like headbands and bags, with most available in bright color-block patterns. To make things even better, The Cut reports that tennis pros Angelique Kerber (Germany) and Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain), will don pieces from the line at the U.S. Open.
Though a little pricey (the line ranges from $40 to $400), the pieces look breathable and sturdy, making them great for hitting the court, heading to brunch, or simply running errands. Some of the collection is currently available online, with other items hitting the market on August 31.
The classic white, yellow, red, and blue combination gives this zip-up hoodie a totally retro feel, and it's just as cute worn as a warmup piece as it would be paired with a dress and sneakers for a casual afternoon.
Who knew a polo tank could look so cool?
Light, airy, and perfect for those late-summer and early-fall adventures.
With a tennis racket holder and multiple compartments, this bag is both cool and functional.
These aren't your average tennies, and that's why we love them.
