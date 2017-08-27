Bella Hadid Will Be Walking This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

When Victoria's Secret released its list of Angels and models for this year's fashion show, there seemed to be some notable exclusions. (Where was Kendall Jenner?)
Thankfully, fans of the winged wonders can breathe easy, because Bella Hadid confirmed that she'd be stepping into her high heels again during this year's extravaganza in Shanghai.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Hadid posted a snapshot to her Instagram thanking her team and writing, "I am so excited!" The photo was apropos, too, with Hadid wearing a bra and silky slate-gray robe. Her smolder says it all: She's ready to take on the VS runway again after her debut last year.
"I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honored..." she added. "I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait!"
@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx ??
Last year, Hadid took her very first turn on the VS Fashion Show catwalk alongside her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd. She sported a feathered-and-jeweled outfit for one pass and a silky cape and boned corset for another.
It's not uncommon for Victoria's Secret to keep some of its models under wraps before the big event. While many have been confirmed for the 2017 show — including regulars such as Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio — Teen Vogue reports that big names like Hailey Baldwin and Hadid's sister, Gigi, haven't been added to the official roster just yet. More importantly, the lingerie giant hasn't announced which model will have the honor of wearing the legendary fantasy bra. Could Bella get the headlining spot this year? It certainly would be a sweet way to cap off her epic year of collabs and (sometimes controversial) magazine covers.
