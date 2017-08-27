Bella Hadid Will Be Walking This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait! Xx ??

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT