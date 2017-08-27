Asahd Khaled Wore Custom Gucci, Again

DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd Khaled, is truly living his best life. On Sunday, the 10-month-old accompanied his parents on the MTV Video Music Award blue carpet, and you better believe he was dressed for occasion.
“Ashad is Gucci down right now,” his father confirmed to pre-show host Terrence J., which isn't surprising consider the executive producer (yes seriously) seems to have quite a penchant for designer Alessandro Michele’s creations. In fact, Khaled's been “Gucci down” on more than one occasion (because, taste) — there was the bucket hat he wore to celebrate turning 10 months old, the satin suit he wore on his father’s Grateful album cover, and who could forget the dapper satin set he wore to the BET Awards? It’s not hard to see why he’s always shining, shining. It's because life is good.
Advertisement
For the VMAs, Khaled was outfitted in a printed navy suit featuring graphic octopus and what appear to be flowers. According to his father, Gucci “came by the house,” and tailored the look for Khaled, who’s nominated for four VMAS (very casual).
Obviously, the Internet had a lot of feelings about this pint-size designer number, with some even comparing his aesthetic to Harry Styles.
DJ Khaled about Asahd's suit: "This is a Gucci suit. Gucci came to the crib."— Eric (@MrEAnders) August 27, 2017
The literal crib. #VMAs
Asahd is literally the cutest and calmest baby ever. He literally never cries. Its crazy with as loud as khaled is that baby is unbothered.— Eb the Celeb (@EbtheCeleb) August 27, 2017
#VMAs pre-show. Asahd Khaled is so much cooler than I'll ever be.— Brittany Coldren (@bcold1991) August 27, 2017
Asahd is in a Gucci suit that's 100 times nicer than anything I have, or ever will, own #VMAs pic.twitter.com/b4e3Vwr9Mm— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 27, 2017
Someone please tell me why @asahdkhaled & @Harry_Styles own the same suit ? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/HY9U1Ick40— Francheska (@ItsFrannieYall) August 27, 2017
Someone please tell me why @asahdkhaled & @Harry_Styles own the same suit ? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/HY9U1Ick40— Francheska (@ItsFrannieYall) August 27, 2017
When @djkhaled blessed ? us with baby Asahd Tuck Khaled ??? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Hqgg5t19Tz— marco_reloaded (@marco_the_oreo) August 27, 2017
No word yet on if the baby will have another "Who Wore It Best?" moment, but at this rate, he might just come and take Jared Leto's crown for Most Loyal Gucci Fan.
Advertisement