Asahd Khaled Wore Custom Gucci, Again

“Ashad is Gucci down right now,” his father confirmed to pre-show host Terrence J., which isn't surprising consider the executive producer ( yes seriously ) seems to have quite a penchant for designer Alessandro Michele’s creations. In fact, Khaled's been “Gucci down” on more than one occasion (because, taste) — there was the bucket hat he wore to celebrate turning 10 months old, the satin suit he wore on his father’s Grateful album cover, and who could forget the dapper satin set he wore to the BET Awards ? It’s not hard to see why he’s always shining, shining. It's because life is good.