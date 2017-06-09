Asahd Khaled, 8 Months, Has His Own Very Fancy Office

DJ Khaled's world revolves around his son, and musical prodigy, Asahd Khaled. Asahd is hardworking, dedicated, and visionary. He isn't afraid to work around the clock or push limits to get music to the people. He's an executive producer for some of 2017's hottest tracks. Oh, and he is 8 months old. DJ Khaled is gearing up his toddler son to be the Next Big Thing regardless of the fact that he can't even talk (or walk) yet.
It isn't really that much of a surprise hearing the DJ Khaled isn't a typical lowkey dad. But his latest stunt proves that he is literally the most over-the-top father to ever exist. Last night on Snapchat, the producer and rapper shared footage of a decked-out office space with a huge leather chair, fancy desk, framed records, and a bougie globe. But it wasn't his office — it was Asahd's. On the desk, DJ Khaled (or his wife, or assistant) even put out a plastic fake cell-phone and what looks to be plastic keys. ("Keys" reference, perhaps?) In the video, the 41-year-old is laughing to himself, scanning the room and showing off its other contents including a huge picture of Asahd in a jacuzzi (photoshopped... I hope).
The toddler appears to be a busy guy. When he's not laboring away in his office, getting Drake on the phone to lay down a verse on a track, he's mingling with other rappers.
Here he is the night before with Travis Scott. (Yes, he has his own Instagram that is run by DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, and is written in hip-hop-mogul-baby talk.)
And here he is with Nas.
Lifestyles of the rich and the diapered.
