Asahd Khaled, 8 Months, Has His Own Very Fancy Office

It isn't really that much of a surprise hearing the DJ Khaled isn't a typical lowkey da d. But his latest stunt proves that he is literally the most over-the-top father to ever exist. Last night on Snapchat, the producer and rapper shared footage of a decked-out office space with a huge leather chair, fancy desk, framed records, and a bougie globe. But it wasn't his office — it was Asahd's. On the desk, DJ Khaled (or his wife, or assistant) even put out a plastic fake cell-phone and what looks to be plastic keys. ("Keys" reference, perhaps?) In the video, the 41-year-old is laughing to himself, scanning the room and showing off its other contents including a huge picture of Asahd in a jacuzzi (photoshopped... I hope).