Unicorn Lovers, These Are The TOMS You Need

Forget walking on sunshine, because TOMS is giving shoppers a chance to walk on rainbow unicorns. Hello Giggles reports that the charitable shoe company released a brand-new print for women and kids that features rainbow-colored unicorns and sweet floral motifs on a wear-everywhere blue-gray background.
Dubbed the Rainbow Unicorn Women's Classics, the slip-on is perfect for anyone who wants to up their unicorn game. Unicorn lattes? So last year. These shoes are the newest way to get in on the trend du jour without the long-term commitment of rainbow hair. The pattern's not just on the outside of the shoe, either. A peek inside reveals a rainbow lining that happens to be cotton twill, so there's festivity and cheer all around.
Walk on rainbows in ? and ? printed #TOMS Classics! https://t.co/YMNipiS96w pic.twitter.com/NOKiINjm62— TOMS (@TOMS) August 23, 2017
At $55, the limited-edition design (exclusive to the TOMS website) is only about $5 more than a solid classic shade, but that's a small price to pay when you'll be guaranteed to be turning heads. For now, the pattern is only available for women and kids in TOMS classic alpargata style, but Twitter is calling for complete shoe equality and a full size run for guys, too. After all, there's nothing out there that says guys shouldn't get the chance to flash their unicorn pride alongside ladies and kiddos.
Hey @TOMS, why are the Unicorn shoes only available inwomen and children sizesKnow plenty of men that would wear them if they were available— Dan Murphy (@dmurphy83) August 17, 2017
Speaking of the ladies, Hello Giggles notes that many sizes are already selling out, so anyone looking to snag a pair of these enchanting espadrilles shouldn't wait on it. Of course, TOMS one-for-one ethos isn't going anywhere, so you can definitely feel good about copping these kicks. Consider it an act of charity that happens to have a rainbow-hued kicker.
