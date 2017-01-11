Skip navigation!
Best Toms Shoes
Trends
Unicorn Lovers, These Are The TOMS You Need
by
Christopher Luu
More from Best Toms Shoes
Stores
Toms Is Launching Its First-Ever Clothing Collection
Landon Peoples
Jan 11, 2017
Shopping
Everything In The Next Target Collaboration Will Be Under $50
Ana Colon
Sep 10, 2014
Designers
This L.A. Office Is Basically A Playground
Ali Hoffman
Sep 5, 2014
Books & Art
Prada Marfa
Vandal Makes A Case For TOMS
Well, readers, Prada Marfa got a wee makeover this week. A vandal took to the famous installation and transformed it into TOMS Marfa. Yes, TOMS, as in the
by
Hayden Manders
Shopping
Shop The Adorable Jonathan Adler x TOMS Collab, & More!
Get the latest shopping sales, design collaborations, and news to snack on now, because everyone can use a five-minute fashion fix to break up the
by
Bobby Schuessler
Entertainment News
Jerry & George In Tom's Diner: What Does It Mean?
If you freaked out when Jay Shells started hanging Rochelle, Rochelle posters around the city, you're gonna love this. Yesterday, a passerby spotted
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Shopping
TOMS Now Sells Homewares...Whip Out The Plastic
When a brand kills it at one product (shoes) and then jumps into other markets (home and tech and accessories), we tend to be skeptical. It's hard to do
by
Chloe Daley
Designers
Tabitha Simmons Talks TOMS!
Tabitha Simmons is the very definition of poise and polish (not to mention an amazing shoe designer). And, when she teamed up with philanthropic
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Designer Collaborations
Your Trusty TOMS Just Got An
Amazing
Designer Makeover
Your old, faithful TOMS are about to get a major makeover for the holiday season, thanks to CFDA-award-winning designer Tabitha Simmons. The two brands
by
Alison Ives
Designers
Coming To America: TOMS Brings The Charity Home
We've always loved TOMS — mostly for the do-gooder mentality, but also because the kicks are just so darn comfortable. After all, a girl can't strut
by
Seija Rankin
Shopping
See To It: Three Chic New Sunglasses From TOMS
There's no denying we have an ongoing love affair with TOMS. We're not only smitten with the brand's stylish slip-ons and sleek sunnies, but also
by
Nicole Shoohed
Los Angeles
TOMS Venice Takes Custom Shoes & Sunnies To The Next Level
With its street performers and eccentric vendors, Venice is already a primo spot for people-watching, but this week, you can add artist-in-a-glass-box to
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Shopping
A Sunny Outlook: R29 Is Teaming Up With TOMS On A Massive Giveaway!
Plain and simple, sunglasses complete a look. Whether you're running errands around the city in boyfriend jeans and T-shirt, at a bridal shower in a party
by
Caitlin Ryan
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Mar 28 2013
We love TOMS shoes for their comfort and do-gooder mentality, and now the company has a brand-new charitable initiative for us to get behind. The Haiti
by
Seija Rankin
Shopping
These Adorable Floral TOMS Are Spreading Double The Good Karma
With spring only one month away (not that we're counting), we're more than ready to swap out our lace-up boots for something lighter but equally as
by
Erica Chou
Shopping
Toms Makes Republican & Democrat Shoes — Guess Which Sold Out?
If you guessed the Democrat option, you were...wrong. That's right. If you thought Toms wearers were all liberal hipsters and crunchy granola types,
by
Jennifer Hlad
Washington DC
Weekend Buzz: NYFW Controversy, Street Fests, & Patriotic TOMS
How's this for a little morning controversy? Fresh off the heels of the Washington Post Express's anti-style blogger story that ruffled more than a few
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
Get Inspired: The Travel Diary From TOMS & Kyleigh Kuhn's Giving ...
TOMS, the sweet slip-ons with a heart of gold, have landed its first brand ambassador. And, like a perfect piece of the puzzle, it's managed to find a
by
Gina Marinelli
Politics
Caption This! Elza Luijendijk For Dazed & Confused, By Ben Toms
Winning caption: "Butterface." -Steve Manale Runner-up: "Madame Butterfly Beard." -John Cotton See the rest of the entries here. Check out
by
Us
New York
5 Things to Know This AM — Mar 08 2012
You know those artistic renderings of MTA subway cars? The ones right next to the Dr. Zizmor's magic zit formula banners and worker's comp lawyers? Well,
by
Julia Miller
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — Jan 26 2012
And you thought parties were for socializing? Plebs. For Marina Abramovic, "Silence is Golden." (NYMag) Keep a look out for TOMS flats for the fashion
by
Julia Miller
Politics
Caption This! Meghan Collison For Vogue Russia, By Ben Toms
Winning caption: "At least this guy gave me a lobster. The last jerk only gave me crabs." — Alain Matz Runner-up: "Vampira was never known
by
Gina Marinelli
Politics
Are Lika Mimika's Leather Espadrilles The New TOMS?
As soon as socks become strictly decorative and the threat of wet shoes is safely relegated to rainstorms, we're going to go out and snag up a pair of
by
Willow Lindley
Los Angeles
Toms Takes Their Shoes For A Mustache Ride — For Cancer Research
Toms Shoes has jumped aboard the mustache train again this year in a much cooler and more productive way than hipster boys channeling bygone eras or
by
Lisa Eppich
Los Angeles
Twinkle Toes: TOMS Launches Ballet Flats For Spring
On the heels of the successful launch of wedges and their collaboration with The Row, TOMS' Blake Mycoskie has announced his one-for-one company will be
by
Kate Mulling
Politics
If You've Ever Wanted To Wear Cashmere Slip-Ons, Here's Your Chance
The unlikely collaboration between The Row and TOMS shoes debuted today on TOMS' website, with the cashmere and Italian wool slippers selling in three
by
Us
San Francisco
TOMS x The Row Collection Hits Neiman Marcus Today!
If there's one thing San Franciscans love, it's their TOMS shoes (okay, and long lines outside trendy restaurants). And now those kicks are about to get
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Politics
Would You Wear TOMS Shoes To Your Wedding?
Well, you learn something new every day. Turns out that TOMS, the charitably inclined shoe line founded in 2006 by Blake Mycoskie (the company matches
by
Kristian Laliberte
Los Angeles
Eye For A Pair: TOMS Shoes Expands To Sell Sunglasses
Ever since his teaser announcement for the expansion of the TOMS brand at this spring's SXSW keynote address, we've been hotly anticipating TOMS Shoes
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
TomTom's 2011 Jewelry Collection Propels The '70s Into The Space Age
You won't see mood rings or puka shell necklaces in TomTom's new '70s-inspired jewelry collection. Instead, the cosmic-themed modern lineup is inspired by
by
Becky Bratu
