TOMS, the sweet slip-ons with a heart of gold, have landed its first brand ambassador. And, like a perfect piece of the puzzle, it's managed to find a person who not only fits the company's MO, but also knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight: model Kyleigh Kuhn.
This is hardly Kuhn's first foray with a foundation that aims to give back to the less fortunate. Like TOMS, which donates a pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair it sells, Kuhn's Roots of Peace Penny Campaign aims to rebuild schools and other community facilities in less-fortunate parts of the world. Along with TOMS' head honcho, Blake Mycoskie, the do-gooders embarked on two inspiring journeys to Nepal and Guatemala to promote their mutual goals of paying it forward. We were able to land a few snapshots from their "giving trips" that celebrate this latest partnership, as well as Kuhn's personal notebook clips that she recorded throughout.
Jump ahead for a few of the highlights that are simply beautiful, inside and out. Those Saturday slip-on shoes are looking better than ever, aren't they?
Photo: Courtesy of TOMS