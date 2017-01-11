Toms Is Launching Its First-Ever Clothing Collection

West Coasters (and wannabe Californians), get your beach bags ready: For the first time, charitable shoe brand Toms is partnering with retailer & Other Stories on a fair-weather-minded ready-to-wear collection — that's right, it's not just shoes — that's set to debut this spring. If you're freaking out about the prospect of a new summer dress or a pair of fashionable slip-ons, well, you should be. In the collab's imagery, lensed by photographer Natalie Joos, we can see model and Venice Beach resident Erin Wasson and Toms founder Blake Mycoskie just chilling on a stoop, sipping on some tea, ready to rock your summer wardrobes, one floppy music festival hat at a time. The 25-piece collection features a "free-spirited aesthetic that is easy to make your own" and "shows a laid-back, unique and authentic silhouette," & Other Stories designer Georgine Le Toqueux said in a release. "This is an invitation to a strong and comfortable wardrobe filled with beautiful prints and vivid colors."
For every purchase from the collection, Toms will donate a pair of shoes to a child in need; additionally, & Other Stories is providing a month's worth of English language classes via the Magic Bus Women's Scholarship Fund, an education-focused NGO. "Our Giving Partners, including Magic Bus, are the true heroes of the Toms story," Mycoskie said in the release. "We work with over 100 nonprofits around the world who integrate our giving into their programs, offering deep local expertise and on-the-ground impact. We couldn’t do what we do without them." No word yet on when the collection is set to drop, but we're told it'll include feature everything from tops to shift dresses to jumpsuits, plus four styles of kicks. Previously, & Other Stories has paired up with the likes of Vans, Rodarte, and Beyoncé-vetted choker purveyor, Zana Bayne.
