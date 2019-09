Toms Is Launching Its First-Ever Clothing Collection

West Coasters (and wannabe Californians), get your beach bags ready: For the first time, charitable shoe brand Toms is partnering with retailer & Other Stories on a fair-weather-minded ready-to-wear collection — that's right, it's not just shoes — that's set to debut this spring. If you're freaking out about the prospect of a new summer dress or a pair of fashionable slip-ons, well, you should be. In the collab's imagery, lensed by photographer Natalie Joos , we can see model and Venice Beach resident Erin Wasson and Toms founder Blake Mycoskie just chilling on a stoop, sipping on some tea, ready to rock your summer wardrobes, one floppy music festival hat at a time. The 25-piece collection features a "free-spirited aesthetic that is easy to make your own" and "shows a laid-back, unique and authentic silhouette," & Other Stories designer Georgine Le Toqueux said in a release. "This is an invitation to a strong and comfortable wardrobe filled with beautiful prints and vivid colors."