13 Beauty Looks Stealing The Show At Tonight's VMAs

In terms of awards shows, MTV's VMAs are historically the most dramatic of the year — meaning the beauty bar is high. There was Lil Kim's purple wig in 1999, Katy Perry's bubblegum pink hair in 2011, Taylor Swift's Cleopatra-esque cat-eye in 2015 — each one more iconic than the next. Just like how we won't forget the on-stage moments (cough, Rihanna and Drake), we'll always remember the hair and makeup trends, too. And 2017 did not disappoint.
With Katy Perry hosting, Miley Cyrus performing, and Cardi B making her VMA debut, we're in for a long, beauty-filled night. With Paris Jackson's "upside down" liner, monochrome makeup, and updos so glamorous you'd think we hopped in a time machine, you can bet we're taking a lot of notes.
Whether any of these artists actually take home a Moon Person tonight or not, here are the biggest beauty winners in our book — ahead.