Sometimes, there is no better way to unwind after a stressful day than lighting a candle, pouring a glass of red wine, turning on Enya, and plopping a bath bomb into a tub of warm water. That sounds heavenly, sure, but wouldn't it be better if you could actually customize the fizzy orb to soothe your individual needs? Soon, you might be able to.
Fuze, a new DIY bath bomb company, recently posted to Kickstarter its customizable bath bomb proposal and people are already hooked. While there have been plenty of knock-offs from Lush's initial brainchild, these "Bombshells" are possibly the most innovative we've seen since the engagement ring bath bomb.
So how does it work? In theory, once the campaign ends in 18 days (it has already exceeded its start-up goal of $2,000), you will be able to order a fragrance-free bath bomb of your choice and a blend of essential oils, encapsulated in plastic tubes. Then, like a middle school science experiment, you drop the essential oil tubes inside the center cavity, pop the fizzy in the tub, and watch it burst with color and aromatherapy.
While most traditional bath bombs are made from a base of essentials oils, Fuze offers a more customizable treatment so your "me" time feels that much more special. As of right now, the brand offers a laundry list of essential oils, including ylang ylang (to calm), tea tree (for decongestion), and rosemary (a pain reducer) while also offering supplemental "boosters" you can add like caffeine and vitamin E.
