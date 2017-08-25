We've been fooled by food-shaped beauty products that look good enough to eat before. Remember those decadent slices of cake soap? The pizza slices that were actually bath bombs? Neither were actually food — and the latest items from LoveLeeSoaps aren't either. In fact, they might just be the most realistic-looking soaps yet.
According to PopSugar, the Florida-based Etsy brand sells novelty sudsers in every food-themed shape — from ice cream to hot dogs — with a 5-star average and more than 13,000 reviews. And, now that Labor Day is just around the corner, we're looking to squeeze in all the summer goodies we can before it's too late... and these ones are just what we've been waiting for.
Click ahead for the delicious soaps that'll help you soak up the last few days of the season. Just don't eat them — that neapolitan ice pop will not fulfill your sweet tooth.