This Pizza Bath Bomb Looks Good Enough To Eat

Bath time just keeps getting better and better. Earlier this year, we were blown away by the black bath bomb that changed colors as soon as it hit water. And then came the handmade soap that looked like a legit piece of cake. (We’re getting hungry just thinking about it.) But now, we can finally live our fantasies with a brand-new pizza bath bomb.
You see, for some, pizza is not just a food you casually snack on with friends. It is a lifestyle choice. Just take it from Refinery 29’s resident pizza expert, Lucie Fink. That's why we're especially excited about the prospect of pizza bath bombs — it's a combo of the two things that fill us with pure happiness: bubble baths and greasy finger food. Could life get any better?
Recently, the Etsy brand Bathesda Boutique posted a video to its social media account demonstrating the pizza bath bomb in action. In less than a week, the clip has gone completely viral with almost 20,000 shares and hundreds of likes — and when you see it, you can understand why. The bath bomb is ridiculously realistic-looking.
“My prayers have been answered,” one user commented on Instagram. “My two favourite loves combined.” Unfortunately, the item is completely sold out on the Etsy shop. But we have no doubt it will be back in stock soon — there are at least 20,000 of us counting on it. In the meantime, head over to the brand's Etsy page to check out her various other bath bombs, including themed products from My Little Pony, Avengers, and Pokemon (to name a few) in over 40 scent options. Yum.
