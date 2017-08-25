Story from Beauty

The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Curls, According To Twitter

Samantha Sasso
Taylor Swift's latest single, "Look What You Made Me Do," is finally here — and as expected, Twitter has a lot to say about it. There are the conspiracy theories (like that unexpected writing credit and all the snake references) and the big music video reveal this Sunday, but if you pay close enough attention, you'll notice one tiny detail about Swift most people didn't catch. Enter: Taylor Swift's curls, back and more telling than ever.
It's true that artists often change up their hair whenever a new album hits — take Drake, for example. But now it's Swift's turn with her forthcoming album Reputation and it's clear she's undergoing a transformation with her natural texture. That's right, the curls she was known in the earlier stages of her career are in full comeback mode — and people are pretty confused. While she once claimed that the old T. Swift was dead, it looks like, at the very least, her former style is still very much alive.
The tweets started flooding in the moment she debuted a sneak peek of her "LWYMMD" music video last night.
Turns out even more of her curly hair is all over the album promo, including these two collectable magazine covers sold only at Target and on Apple Music. And fans are feeling the déjà vu:
While she may look like the old-school Swift, the singer is back after a long hiatus with a brand-new sound — seemingly ready for revenge, and holding a big cup of tea.
