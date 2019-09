The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Curls, According To Twitter

It's true that artists often change up their hair whenever a new album hits — take Drake, for example. But now it's Swift's turn with her forthcoming album Reputation and it's clear she's undergoing a transformation with her natural texture . That's right, the curls she was known in the earlier stages of her career are in full comeback mode — and people are pretty confused. While she once claimed that the old T. Swift was dead, it looks like, at the very least, her former style is still very much alive.