The Cords & Co has a complete line-up of styles: mini-skirts, overalls, and a variety of pants styles that are a little big Greg Brady with an edge of "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!" But where the unisex label truly nails it is by throwing out the idea of dusty hues, and instead going for bold and sexy (yes, apparently corduroy can be sexy!) with a bright red print. From a boxy button-down jacket to a pair of cropped culottes, the cherry red offerings show this label is fully entrenched in modern times. Your grandpa's corduroys, these are not.