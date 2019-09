It's been a while since the words "wow, cute corduroy pants!" have been uttered by anyone under middle age. The closest most millennials have come to the fabric in recent years is perhaps the memory of a beloved, clumsy teddy-bear, and you know, that doesn't really count. But this is the year 2017 which seems to be in the running towards becoming America's Next Top Trend Reviver. While we've yet to see the Kendalls, Gigis, and Haileys of the world, there's no doubt this fabric is inching its way back towards the comeback line.