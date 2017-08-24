4 Sweater Trends To Turn To When You're Over Pilling

When unpacking your seasonal items from their months in storage, your sweater pile may end up looking less like a shining beacon of fall hope and more like box of limp, pilled, and worn-out knits. Some you can fix with a fabric shaver and a whole lot of dedication, but the ones you can't salvage may be indication that it's time to find something new.
While we'll never disown a trusty chunky knit or simple black turtleneck, fall is serving up some fresh new sweater trends to cuddle up in. Some look like the items you're used to wearing, but with a twist, while others are of-the-moment styles you may have never considered (like the modern fashion-girl update on the half-zip). Regardless of the cut, color, and fabric, know that cozy oversized sleeves are definitely included. And for that, we're grateful. Now bring on those autumn temperatures.