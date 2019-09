This Lip Stain Passes The Coffee Cup Test With Flying Colors

My shade of choice is Rose Illicite , a creamy, dusty pink. Upon application, which was a breeze with the spatula-shaped wand, I was surprising by how refreshing and comfortable the product was. After applying a few coats of the stain (it starts a bit sheer but can build to opacity), I felt it dry in less than 60 seconds, and headed out to get my morning caffeine fix. My lips felt smooth, with a nice sort of slip to them, but the true test was yet to come.