You can't call someone by the wrong name and not expect to be called out on it. And if you happen to call a woman you're pursuing "Rachel" — when that's not her name — you can't expect people not to make Friends jokes about it.
See: Last night's episode of Bachelor In Paradise, when contestant Adam Gottshalk called his potential ladylove Sarah Vendal "Rachel." Oops.
Adam appeared on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, with Rachel Lindsay; Sarah appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor.
There are a lot of Bachelor in Paradise contestants, so it's normal for us to get confused while watching at home. But it's still pretty cringeworthy to see the contestants call each other by the wrong name on screen.
Naturally, the scene reminded people of a classic moment in Friends history. Ross (David Schwimmer) was literally at the altar with Emily (Helen Baxendale). But during his vows, Ross said "I, Ross, take thee, Rachel," instead of saying Emily's name. Yikes.
Plenty of great minds on Twitter had the same joke (and GIF) ready to go.
Adam is literally Ross.#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/BaYHcljWcj— sar? (@sarahyoung_xo) August 23, 2017
When Adam from #BIP pulls a Ross ??? pic.twitter.com/s44QgfnE5g— Mandy McCusker (@shmandikins) August 23, 2017
Adam isn't the only guy who said "Rachel" at the wrong time... #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/7foZq47JGY— Laura Stampler (@laurastampler) August 23, 2017
Adam pulled a Ross when he called Sarah.. Rachel ?? #BachelorInParadise #friends pic.twitter.com/VnTchU5UNp— Bonnie Yarbrough (@_bonniechanel) August 23, 2017
Adam really just pulled a Ross...??♀️ #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/xr808R34Sv— Monica Reynoso (@monicareynoso_) August 23, 2017
HE DEADASS PULLED A ROSS GELLER AND SAID RACHEL I CANT BREATHE #BachelorInParadise— kait (@davsbrooke) August 23, 2017
Adam straight up pulling a Ross #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/5Sx3G3ohwr— Taylor Costanzo (@CostanzoTaylor) August 23, 2017
One person even spelled out the show's title with its ridiculous stylization.
Oh Adam, pulling a Ross from F.R.I.E.N.D.S and accidentally calling his date Rachel #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/JmqcRTDDRa— Katie Saada (@katiesaada) August 23, 2017
In terms of the worst Ross Geller moments, the wedding flub doesn't get nearly enough attention. It's often overshadowed by "we were on a break" — the most unacceptable of "excuses" — even though it's remarkably awful. We can't speak for Sarah, but Emily and Rachel definitely deserved better.
This isn't the only rumor surrounding Adam and Sarah, though. Fans think there's a love triangle going on involving Adam, Sarah, and Raven, another contestant on Nick Viall's Bachelor season. Only time will tell whether or not Adam will pursue a relationship with one of them after Paradise is over — but if he does, hopefully he'll get her name right.
