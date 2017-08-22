"My top priority is not to sell these clothes, because the clothes pretty much sell themselves," Hannah Richtman, who founded The Break as a pop-up idea in October of 2016 and has since managed to turn her vision into a permanent store and safe space for young creatives, tells Refinery29. "They’re relevant clothing that’s exclusive, that’s affordable, and that, to me, is very, important to maintain. But number one is making sure that whoever comes through this door, whether they are 95-years-old or 15-years-old, feels super-comfortable and welcomed. I think you can come here despite your gender and find something that really calls to you. Anything goes in this store. One of my favorite things is seeing my employees put on clothes, or experiment in a way that is true to them."