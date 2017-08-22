Simone Biles Is Now Instagram Official With Her Boyfriend

Could Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin be any cuter?
The 20-year-old Olympic gymnast shared a photo with her new beau on Instagram Monday, and it looks like these two are happier than ever.
"Always smiling with you," Biles wrote in the Instagram caption.
The photo appears to be from Biles' induction ceremony into the U.S.A. Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Sunday, People reports. Ervin, 23, also shared a photo of the couple from the ceremony on his own Instagram account.
"Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store," Ervin, who's also a gymnast, wrote in his Instagram caption. Aww.
Earlier this month, Ervin shared a photo of himself and Biles, along with some other friends, getting ready for a Bryson Tiller concert.
As People points out, Biles has spoken about being too busy to date in the past. In April, Biles told Entertainment Tonight that she had only ever been on one date.
"I have never had a boyfriend in my life," Biles told ET. "At 20 years old, I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date."
It looks like she's had time to slow down and go on more dates since then, though. Congratulations to her and Ervin — hopefully they're doing plenty of relaxing these days, now that the Olympics stress is in the past.
