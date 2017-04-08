Simone Biles Says She's Only Ever Been On One Date

She may have four gold medals, but Olympic gymnast Simone Biles says that she's still finding her footing when it comes to other aspects of her life. Biles explained to People that between all of the gymnastics training, having a floor exercise tumbling pass named for her, and basically being a badass, she hasn't had much time to date. In fact, she says that she's only been on a single proper date.
"I have never had a boyfriend in my life," Biles told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. "At 20 years old, I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date."
That may seem like a shock to anyone who's seen the charismatic athlete perform during the 2016 Rio Olympics or on the current season of Dancing With the Stars. But don't feel too bad, she said that that singular date was great. Don't expect any more than that, though. Biles isn't one to kiss and tell.
"I think it went okay," Biles explained without revealing the identity of her beau. She only offered up these cryptic details, "He's got a good body [...] I'm just saying, it's — I'm just saying." Her full-on blushing and giggles confirmed that Biles is happy to be exploring the world of dating.
For anyone looking to connect the dots, Biles' dance partner, Sasha Farber fits the "good body" bill, but he's married to fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater. So even though the dance floor has spawned more than a few romances, Farber-Biles 'shippers are out of luck.
Another possibility? Perhaps Biles' dreams of dating Zac Efron have finally come true? He most definitely has something akin to a "good body," though Biles' rehearsal schedule and his recent promo tour for Hugo Boss' Hugo Iced fragrance can't be good news for a burgeoning romance.
