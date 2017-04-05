The One Beauty Product Zac Efron Is Begging You To Wear

What's your biggest beauty regret? "Do you remember the music video for 'Thong Song' by Sisqo, where he had his hair dyed silver? Back in middle school, when bleaching your hair was cool and Sublime was all the rage, I went to my mom and I was like, 'I want my hair to be silver, too!' So we bleached it, cut it short, and they put silver in it, but it ended up looking gray. I looked like a little old man. Because I didn't have glowing backlights and dancing hot chicks around, all I had was gray hair. [Laughs.]"