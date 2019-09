The One Beauty Product Zac Efron Is Begging You To Wear

Besides being beautiful, though, you might wonder what the 29-year-old actor has to do with the beauty industry. But in fact, he's never been afraid to take risks when it comes to his look — which is something he told us all about during a virtual sit-down. (In case you're wondering, we can safely confirm that FaceTiming with Zac is as sweat-inducing as a face-to-face interview would be.) It seems fitting, then, that he was recently named the face of Hugo Boss' forthcoming cologne launching later this month at Kohls, Hugo Iced. The campaign (which you can watch it its entirety, below) celebrates "taking leaps of faith," the brand tells us — something he knows how to do. Below, he answers all our burning beauty q's.